India sees highest daily surge in nearly 3 months with 7584 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India has reported 7,584 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 3,791 recoveries. The country also saw 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday (June 10).

The total tally stands at 4,32,05,106. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,747 with 24 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active case tally increased by 3,769 and now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.26 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.50 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,44,092, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 194.76 crore.