India Sees 14th Fuel Prices Hike In 16 Days

New Delhi: Fuel prices were hiked once again on Wednesday by 80 paise a litre, the 14th price hike in the duration of 15 days.

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹10 per litre each in the past 16 days, after a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22.

In Delhi, petrol can be bought for ₹105.41 per litre, while diesel now costs ₹96.67 per litre, according to the latest notification by state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre were listed at ₹120.51 per litre, increased by 84 paise, and ₹104.77 per litre, increased by 85 paise.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.