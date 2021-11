India Sees 11,850 New Covid Cases

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India reported 11,850 fresh Covid-19 cases and 555 deaths. The recovery rate currently at 98.26%, the highest since March 2020. Active cases currently at 0.40% of total cases, the lowest in 274 days.

As per data:

12,403 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases total recoveries to 3,38,26,483.

At 1,36,308, active cases currently at 0.40% of total cases, the lowest in 274 days.

Daily positivity rate (0.94%) less than 2% for last 40 days.

Weekly Positivity Rate (1.05%) less than 2% for last 50 days.

111.40 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far.

More than 58.42 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

More than 18.53 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses still available with states/UTs, health ministry said.