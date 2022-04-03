India sees 1096 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi: India’s virus tally rose to 43,028,131 with 1,096 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the number of active infections further declined to 13,013, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 5,21,345 with 81 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases count comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A reduction of 432 cases has been recorded in the number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 42,493,773 , while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.66 crore.