India schedule: When and Where to watch CWG 2022 Day 1 Telecast from Birmingham

Birmingham: Day 1 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, July 29, will be packed with action for the Indian Contingent. The women’s teams in hockey and cricket will be starting their campaigns on the opening day.

The women’s cricket team will be up against the mighty Australians in group stage during the day and in the evening, Ghana will be posing the first challenge to the women’s hockey team in a group stage contest. Youngest member of the Indian contingent, Anahat Singh, 14 year old squash player, will take on Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the opening day.

A lot of eyes will be glued on badminton where India’s mixed team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan. Day1 will also see veterans Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Shiva Thapa (Boxing), Sharath Achanta (Table Tennis) and Saurav Ghosal (Squash) competing for India.

The women’s cricket team will aim to beat favourites Australia in the group stage itself to start their juggernaut in the games. Meanwhile the women’s Hockey team ranked 9th in the world would probably not need to break a sweat in overpowering the Ghana team ranked 30th.

Here are the live streaming details:-

Where are the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are being held in Birmingham, England.

What time will India’s campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

India will begin its campaign in Lawn Bowl starting 1 PM, Table Tennis – Starts at 2 PM, Swimming – Starts at 3 PM, Boxing – Starts at 4:30 PM , Squash – Starts at 4:30 PM, Badminton – Starts at 6:30 PM, Hockey – Starts at 6:30 PM, Cricket – Starts at 3:30 PM. (All timings are as per IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast India’s campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 ?

India’s matches will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

Where can I watch the live stream of India’s campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022?

The live streaming of India’s matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.