India, Russsia To Discuss Ukraine Issues At G20 Meeting

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Ministry said that the country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will touch on a number of regional topics, including “developments in Ukraine” at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting.

Lavrov and Jaishankar will discuss ways to further advance cooperation in key areas, as well as coordinate the schedule of upcoming contacts. The main thematic blocks include trade, investment, transport and logistics cooperation, the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, and promising projects in the energy sector, the Russian Foreign Ministry statement read.

“The ministers will exchange views on topical international matters, including interaction under India’s SCO chairmanship and G20 presidency, as well as coordination of approaches in the UN, BRICS and RIC. They will also touch on a number of regional topics, including the creation of security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, the current state of Afghanistan, and developments in Ukraine,” it added.

Russia supports India’s G20 presidency in its commitment to promote a unifying agenda that will restore confidence in multilateral diplomacy and prevent the fragmentation of the global economy, as per the statement.

“We share the relevance of India’s stated priorities: ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth; accelerating progress towards the achievement of sustainable development goals; reforming multilateral institutions; digital modernisation; and increasing women’s economic engagement,” the statement read.

Russia is active on all G20 ministerial tracks, supports India’s effort to improve working mechanisms and create specialised processes to respond to natural disasters and launch start-ups. Russia is also ready to make a significant contribution to making progress in all these areas. “We aim to work together with our Indian colleagues to achieve the desired result, showing the greatest possible flexibility,” it said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday arrived in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (G20 FMM). Mr Lavrov will also attend Raisina Dialogue 2023.

“Welcome to India! FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia @mfa_russia and @UNDESA Under Secretary General Li Junhua arrive in New Delhi for #G20FMM. FM Lavrov will also attend #Raisina2023,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.