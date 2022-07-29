India, Russia Agree To Deepen Cooperation On Counter-Terrorism At UN

New Delhi: India and Russia on Thursday held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and recent developments.

They agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism at the UN and other multilateral platforms. Pertinent Ky, the Indian delegation briefed Russia on its priorities during its upcoming Presidency of the UNSC in December 2022.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation for consultations on United Nations-related issues with Russian Foreign Ministry officials on Thursday in Moscow.

The Indian delegation included the Ambassador of India in Moscow, along with other officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Moscow.

The Russian delegation was led by Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and included other senior officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, Secretary (West) also met with Oleg Vladimirovich Syromolotov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss cooperation on counter-terrorism-related issues.