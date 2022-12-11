India Rugby Girls Team bags Silver Medal in Asia Rugby U-18 Sevens Championship 2022

In the Captainship of Mama Naik (KISS), India women team won Silver Medal in the “Asia Rugby U18 Sevens Championship – 2022” held in Kathmandu, Nepal from 10th to 11th December, 2022.

The final match played between India (05 Points) vs UAE (26 Points). Out of 13 members, 3 girls from KISS total 5 girls from Odisha placed in the Indian Team.

Name of the players: 1. Mama Naik (Captain), 2. Tarulata Naik, 3. Nirmalya Rout are from KISS and 4. Parbati Hansdah & 5. Arati Murmu from Mayurbhanj district.

Match Details

Day-1 (10th December, 2022)

1st Match: India (58 Points) Vs Malesiya (00 Points)

2nd Match: India (26 Points) Vs Thailand (12 Points)

3rd Match: India (14 Points) Vs UAE (31 Points)

Days-2 (11th December, 2022)

Semifinal match: India (41 Points) Vs Nepal (00 Points)

Final Match: India (05 points) and UAE (26 points)

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and M.P (L.S), Kandhamal congratulated them and he also conveyed his best wishes for their future.

Rahul Bose, President, India Rugby Football Union, Mr. Priyadarshi Mishra, President, Odisha Rugby Football Association & Mr. U.K Mohanty, Secretary ORFA and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports, KIIT & KISS congratulated the Indian team.