India Responds To Pegasus Hack!

New Delhi: The Indian government responded to some of the media organisations that reported a surveillance operation targeting politicians, journalists and activists.

India is a “robust democracy committed to ensuring the right to privacy to all its citizens as a fundamental right”, the government said.

The Indian government termed the reports a “fishing expedition” and said there is no concrete basis or truth associated with the claim that there was government surveillance on specific people.

“The commitment to free speech as a fundamental right is the cornerstone of India’s democratic system. We have always strived to attain an informed citizenry with an emphasis on a culture of open dialogue,” it said.

The monsoon session of Parliament begins today amid reports that phone numbers of Indian ministers, opposition leaders and journalists have been found on a database of targets for hacking.

The allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever, the centre has said in its response.

