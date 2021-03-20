NationalTop News

India Reports Over 40k Coronavirus Cases; Highest In 111 Days

New Delhi: India saw 40,953 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded in 111 days, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,55,284.

The total active caseload has reached 2,88,394, which now comprises 2.49 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.12 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections (40,953) was the highest recorded in 111 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,558 with 188 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As per data:

  • Total cases: 1,15,55,284
  • Total recoveries: 1,11,07,332
  • Active cases: 2,88,394
  • Death toll: 1,59,558
  • Total vaccination: 4,20,63,392
