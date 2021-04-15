India reports over 2 lakh new COVID cases, more than thousand deaths in a day

New Delhi: India reported over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.
In the last 24 hours, 1,038 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,73,123. As many as 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,40,74,564.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,44,93,238 till today.
As per data:
- Total cases: 1,40,74,564
- Total recoveries: 1,24,29,564
- Active cases: 14,71,877
- Death toll: 1,73,123
- Total vaccination: 11,44,93,238