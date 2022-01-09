India reports over 1.59 lakh new COVID cases; Omicron tally rises to 3623

New Delhi: Daily Covid-19 cases in India crossed 1.5 lakh on Saturday – up nearly 13% from the previous day’s tally. India had recorded 1,59,377 fresh cases on Saturday by the time of going to press with data from Tripura still awaited. It took just two days for the daily tally to go past 1.5 lakh after crossing the 1-lakh mark on Thursday.

As per data:

Active cases: 5,90,611

Total recoveries: 3,44,53,603

Death toll: 4,83,790

A total of 3,623 Omicron cases were reported in 27 states/UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,409, said the Union health ministry.