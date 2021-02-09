India reports less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases, daily death count falls below 100

New Delhi: India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,47,304, with 9,110 new infections, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the fifth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,48,521. The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,43,625 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, the data stated.

A total of 20,25,87,752 samples tested for Covid-19 up to February 8. Of these, 6,87,138 samples were tested on Monday, said Indian Council of Medical Research.

