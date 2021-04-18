India reports biggest jump with 2,61,500 new Coronavirus cases

New Delhi: As many as 2,61,500 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 1,47,88,109, said the Union health ministry on Sunday morning.

The country has been reporting over two lakh new cases for the last four days.

The number of new fatalities has reached a record high with 1,501 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative death toll in the country has reached 1,77,150

India has until now tested 26,65,38,416 samples for Covid-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Out of these, 15,66,394 samples were tested on Saturday.

As per data: