India reports biggest 1-day spike of nearly 1.69 lakh Covid cases; Active-tally past 12L

New Delhi: As many as 1,68,912 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,35,27,717, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

The total number of fatalities in the country has reached 1,70,179 with 904 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to Covid-19 has been seeing a steady upward trend too as the second wave rages.

In addition to this, 75,086 have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,21,56,529.

As a result, there are 12,01,009 active cases in the country currently. India has breached the 12-lakh mark in active tally for the first time.

India has tested 25,78,06,986 samples for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 11,80,136 samples were tested on Sunday.

As per data: