India Reports 9,436 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India today registered 9,436 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 4,44,08,132.

Currently, there are 86,591 active cases in the country, comprising 0.19 per cent of the cumulative cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,999 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 4,37,93,787 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.62%.

The weekly positivity rate is at 2.93 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 2.70 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 211.66 cr of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.