India Reports 9,119 New Covid Cases, 396 Deaths

New Delhi: India reported 9,119 new covid infections on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative national tally to 3,45,35,763, while the death count increased to 4,66,584 with 396 related fatalities.

The active cases in India now stand at 1,11,481, the lowest in 538 days, according to the health ministry.

For 47 straight days the country has been reporting below 20,000 new infections daily.

Data: