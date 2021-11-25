India Reports 9,119 New Covid Cases, 396 Deaths

New Delhi: India reported 9,119 new covid infections on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative national tally to 3,45,35,763, while the death count increased to 4,66,584 with 396 related fatalities.
The active cases in India now stand at 1,11,481, the lowest in 538 days, according to the health ministry.
For 47 straight days the country has been reporting below 20,000 new infections daily.
Data:
- Recovery rate currently at 98.33%, highest since March 2020.
Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at0.32%; lowest since March 2020.
- Daily positivity rate (0.79%) less than 2% for last 52 days.
- Weekly Positivity Rate (0.90%) less than 2% for last 62days.
- More than 90.27 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.
- India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 119.38 cr.