India Reports 8,954 New COVID Cases, 267 Deaths In Last 24 hrs

New Delhi: India has reported 8,954 new coronavirus cases and 267 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry update.

With the fresh cases, the country’s overall case tally reached 3,45,96,776 while the death count rose to 4,69,247, the data showed.

Meanwhile, 10,207 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. With this, the national recovery rate currently stands at 98.36 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The active cases in the country stood at 99,023 or 0.29% of the total cases, said the ministry.

