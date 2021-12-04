India Reports 8,603 New Covid Cases, 415 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India logged 8,603 new Covid cases and 415 new death in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data.

With this, the total confirmed cases reached 34,624,360 and the death toll climbed to 470,530.

<>

</>

The active cases increased to 99,974, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

As many as 8,190 people recovered from the illness in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries so far to 34,053,856 with a recovery rate of 98.35%.

With 1,252,596 samples tested for the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the total samples tested so far stood at 646,026,786, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of doses administered under the country’s immunisation drive crossed the 1.26-billion mark – 1,265,344,975 doses administered as of 8am – according to the latest data.