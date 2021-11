India Reports 8,318 New Covid Cases, 465 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India reported 8,318 new COVID-19 cases and 465 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry update.

With the fresh cases, the country’s total caseload reached 3,45,63,749 while the death toll rose to 4,67,933.

Meanwhile, 10,967 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries up to 3,39,88,797.

On the other hand, over 121.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.