India Reports 8,306 New COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India reported 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total cases to 3,46,41,561, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

At least five states have registered maximum cases including Kerala with 4,450 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 724 cases, Maharashtra with 707 cases, West Bengal with 620 cases and Karnataka with 456 cases.

83.76 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 53.58 per cent of the new cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 4,73,537 with 211 fresh fatalities, according to the data.

The 211 new fatalities include 161 from Kerala and 10 each from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and seven from Maharashtra.

Currently, the active tally in the country stands at 98,416, lowest in 552 days, the data showed.

Similalrly, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,40,69,608, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 127.93 crore.