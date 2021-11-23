India reports 7,579 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 543 days

New Delhi: India reported 7,579 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. This is the lowest in 543 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The figure is the lowest reported since May last year.

The country recorded 236 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,66,147.

In a milestone achievement, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 117 crore, informed the Central Government on Tuesday.

Data: