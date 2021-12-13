India Reports 7,350 New Covid Cases, 202 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India today reported 7,350 new COVID cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With the fresh cases, the country’s COVID tally rose to 3,46,97,860 while the number of active cases declined to 91,456, the lowest in 561 days, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic has climbed to 4,75,636, according to the data.

The number of active cases has declined to 91,456, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,30,768, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

On the other hand, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 133.17 crore.