India Reports 7,081 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India reported 7,081 fresh COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 83,913, lowest in 570 days.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

As per data: