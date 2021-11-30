India Reports 6,990 New COVID Cases, 190 Fatalities In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India registered 6,990 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,87,822, according to data from the Union health ministry data on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases declined to 1,00,543.

On the other hand, with 190 fresh fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll surged to 4,68,980, the Health Ministry said.

The single-day rise in new Covid-19 cases has been below 20,000 for the past 53 days and less than 50,000 for 155 consecutive days now. The active cases now account for 0.29% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.35%, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

With 7,880,545 doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of doses administered under the country’s vaccination drive reached 1,232,502,767 as of 8 am on the day.

The ministry also said that over 1.37 billion vaccine doses have so far been provided to the states and Union territories.

<>

</>