India Reports 6,984 New COVID Cases, 247 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India reported 6,984 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 3,47,10,628, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the death toll climbed to 4,76,135 with 247 fresh fatalities, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the active cases in India have surged to 87,562, accounting for 0.25% of the total caseload and the lowest since March 2020.

The Covid-19 recoveries surged to 3,41,46,931 after 8,168 recoveries in a day.

The Covid-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 134.53 crore, of which 81.91 crore people have taken the first dose while 52.61 crore are fully vaccinated.