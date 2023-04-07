India reports 6050 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India reported 6,050 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with total active cases standing at 28,303. The daily COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 3.39 per cent whereas the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.02 per cent.

The total number of recoveries were 4,41,85,858 whereas total fatalities stood at 5,30,943 as of Friday, the health ministry data stated.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with health ministers of states and union territories on Friday in the wake of rising coronavirus cases across the country. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar told news agency ANI that the Centre has regularly issued guidelines to states and union territories on COVID-19.