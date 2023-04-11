India reports 5676 Covid cases, 3 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, two were recorded in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu besides six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

With the addition of new cases, India’s total Covid-19 tally reached 4,47,68,172. This is the ninth week in a row of rising since Covid cases started rising in the country.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.88 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 3.81 per cent). The active cases stand at 0.08 per cent and recovery rate currently is 98.73 per cent.

Covid-19 infections witness a 79 per cent spike in India in the past week, with over 36,000 new cases added to the tally. With 36,250 fresh cases this week, the country reportedly recorded the highest increase in weekly count in nearly seven months, as the coronavirus cases again started witnessing a hike a few weeks ago. A week prior to that, 20,293 cases were reported in the country.