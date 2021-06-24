India Reports 54,069 New Covid-19 Cases; Toll Reaches 3,00,82,778

New Delhi: India recorded 54,069 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,321 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 68,885 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,90,63,740.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,00,82,778 with 6,27,057 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,91,981. A total of 30,16,26,028 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

