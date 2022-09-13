India Reports 4,369 New Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India today registered 4,369 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 4,45,04,949.

Currently, there are 46,347 active cases in the country, comprising 0.11 per cent of the cumulative cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,178 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 43,930,417 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.71%.

According to the Health Ministry, 2,167,644 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.