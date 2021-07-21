India Reports 42,015 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 42,015 fresh cases of coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative tally past 31,216,337.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the country also recorded 3,998 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

A total of 418,480 people have succumbed to the infectious disease from the start of the pandemic, the data showed.

India’s active cases of Covid-19 also rose by 1,040 in the last 24 hours. These account for 1.3% of total infections. The country’s recovery rate stood at 97.37% on Wednesday, as 36,977 people were cured of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.