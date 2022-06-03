India Reports 4,041 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi: India reported 4,041 new coronavirus infections today, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,68,585. The active cases also increased to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.