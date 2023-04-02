India Reports 3823 New Covid Cases In Sharp Jump

New Delhi: India’s daily Covid caseload rose by 28% over the previous day on Sunday, with as many as 3,824 people testing positive for the viral disease, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. On Friday, the country’s daily Covid caseload stood at 3,095, and at 2995 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data, the total number of active patients was at 18,389, accounting for 0.04% of the overall infections (4,47,22,605). The number of recoveries, on the other hand, surged to 4,41,73,335 (98.77%) and thus far, a total of 5,30,881 lives (1.19%) have been lost owing to the pandemic, health ministry’s data shows.

In terms of vaccination, more than 2.2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, which began on Jan 16 two years ago. This includes 2,799 doses that were administered in the past 24 hours.

In recent days, India’s daily Covid tally has once again started to rise, prompting officials to take note. States such as Maharashtra and Delhi, among others, are seeing a gradual increase; while stressing there was no need to panic, authorities have urged people to remain vigilant, and the mandatory mask mandate, too, is yet to be reintroduced.

On March 22, prime minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meet to review on the Covid situation in the country, and the preparedness to deal with a potential health contingency.