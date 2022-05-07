India reports 3805 Covid cases, 22 deaths

New Delhi: India today recorded 3,805 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,98,743. The country also recorded 22 covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,24,024.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent.

More than 3,000 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,54,416.