India Reports 3,545 New Covid-19 Cases, 27 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: As many as 3,545 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent.

On the other hand, the country also recorded 27 covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,24,002.

More than 3,500 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,51,248.