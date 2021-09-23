India Reports 31,923 New COVID-19 Cases, 282 Deaths

New Delhi: India registered 31,923 new COVID-19 cases and 282 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the data updated by the ministry of health and family welfare.

With the new cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country to 33,563,421 while the death toll has jumped to 4,46,050.

At present, India’s active caseload stands at 3,01,640, which is the lowest in the last 187 days. Besides, the active case accounts for 0.90% of the total cases, and this is the lowest since the pandemic hit the country in March last year, the health ministry said in a statement.

So far, 55.83 crore total samples have been tested to tetect Covid-19. Under nationwide vaccination program, 83.39 crore vaccine doses have been administered to date.