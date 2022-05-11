Covid Cases india
India reports 2897 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: India’s daily Covid-19 tally on Wednesday jumped slightly with 2,897 new cases, according to Union health Ministry data.

The nation reported 54 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,24,157. The active cases stood at 19,494.

As per government data updated on Wednesday, more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far.

The government said on Wednesday that more than 18.01 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

