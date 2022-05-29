India Reports 2,828 COVID Cases In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 2,828 new Covid cases, according to data released by the health ministry at 9 am.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 2,035 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,11,370.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 17,087, the health ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 524586 with 14 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has recahed to 0.60% on Saturday.