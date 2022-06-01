India reports 2745 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India recorded 2,745 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 6 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 1), the country saw a total of 2,236 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,17,810.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 18,386, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 17,883.

An increase of 503 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,636.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent, according to the health ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,08,96,606 samples have been tested up to May 31 for COVID-19. Of these 4,55,314 samples were tested on Tuesday.