India reports 27,176 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 27,176 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s overall coronavirus tally to 33,316,755. With 284 new fatalities, the death toll has further jumped to 4,43,497.

Overall, India’s daily count of Covid cases declined to 27,488 (with data from Uttarakhand still awaited), down sharply from 38,137 reported last Tuesday.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,43,497 with 284 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, the ministry said.

As per data: