India Reports 2,710 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi: India reported 2,710 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 4,31,47,530, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country also reported 14 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,24,539.

Currently, there are 15,814 active cases in the country, the ministry’s data showed.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.