India reports 2685 new Covid cases, 33 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Saturday reported 2,685 new Covid cases and 33 deaths, according to data released by the health ministry at 9 am.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 28), the country saw a total of 2,158 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,09,335.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 16,308, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,814.

An increase of 494 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,572. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate has recahed to 0.60% on Saturday.