India reports 26, 964 new Covid cases and 383 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 26, 964 new Covid cases and 383 deaths in last 24 hours, according to health ministry’s updated data at 9 am. Meanwhile, the total death toll now stands at 4,45,768, the govt said.

As per data:

Active cases: 3,01,989 (lowest in 186 days)

Total recoveries: 3,27,83,741

Death toll: 4,45,768

Total vaccination: 82,65,15,754

The R-value, or reproductive number, for COVID-19 in India dropped from 1.17 in August-end to 0.92 in mid-September, indicating that the spread of the infection across the country has slowed down, according to researchers. However, the R-values of some major cities, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, are over 1. The R-value of Delhi and Pune are below 1.