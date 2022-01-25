India Reports 2,55,874 New Covid Cases; Positivity Rate Drops to 15.52%

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 2,55,874 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections a day before, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The health ministry’s data also showed as many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462.

The daily positivity rate stands at 15.52 per cent and the weekly figure is 17.17 per cent—both lower than Monday.

As many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462. After 2,67,753 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries, has gone up to 3,70,71,898 and the recovery rate now stands at 93.15 per cent.

As per data: