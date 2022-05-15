India reports 2487 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 caseload increased to 43,121,599 on Sunday with 2,487 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 17,692, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,214 with 13 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, the ministry said.

A decrease of 404 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.61% and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.62%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 4,25,79,693. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%, it said.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 191.32 crore.