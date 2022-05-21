India Reports 2,323 New Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: As many as 2,323 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the country’s active caseload currently stands at 14,996, which accounts for 0.03 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 0.47 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.51 per cent.

A total of 2,346 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,94,801. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, 192.12 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.