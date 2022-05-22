India Reports 2,226 New Covid Cases And 65 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India reports 2,323 new Covid cases were reported across the country yesterday, according to the Union health ministry. Coronavirus claimed 25 more lives in India, the death count increased to 5,24,348 while active cases dipped to 14,996.



The active cases comprised 0.03 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 percent, the ministry said.

The daily new cases reported from Delhi and Mumbai were 479 and 198.

So far, over 1.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country, according to the Co-WIN website.