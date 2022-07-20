India Reports 20,557 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India today registered 20,557 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 43,803,619.

Currently, there are 1,45,654 active cases in the country, comprising 0.33 per cent of the cumulative cases.

As many as 40 deaths were reported in the country in the same duration, increasing the total reported death count to 5,25,825.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,517 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 4,31,32,140 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.47%.

The weekly positivity rate is at 4.64 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 4.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 2,604,797 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on July 19, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,006,124,684.