India Reports 20,409 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India logged 20,409 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,39,79,730, while the active cases declined to 1,43,988, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,258 with 32 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 percent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.12 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.82 percent, according to the ministry.