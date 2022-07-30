India Reports 20,408 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India today registered 20,408 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 4,40,00,138.

Currently, there are 1,43,384 active cases in the country, comprising 0.33 per cent of the cumulative cases.

As many as 44 deaths were reported in the country in the same duration, increasing the total reported death count to 5,26,312.

The 44 new fatalities include six each from Maharashtra and West Bengal, four each from Haryana and Karnataka, three each from Gujarat, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, two each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh and one each from Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Sikkim.

Meanwhile, a total of 20,958 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 4,33,30,442 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.48%.

The weekly positivity rate is at 4.92 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 5.05 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 203.94 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.